Global Documents

In the year 2000, world leaders committed to reducing poverty by half by the year 2015. Later, in September 2010, a Plenary High Level Meeting of the General Assembly was called to review the progress toward reaching the goals of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG), and a plan of action was agreed upon to accelerate the process of reaching them by 2015. The UN System was also asked to continue providing information for the global debate about development and to lead this international debate about a Post 2015 Development Agenda.

We have made tremendous improvements in the Americas, but there is still much work to be done. What kind of world do we want after 2015?