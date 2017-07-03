Latest News

﻿
Zika in the Americas: A Storm in the Making

When the first case of Zika virus disease was diagnosed in Brazil in May, 2015, “The Americas had the unfortunate distinction of being a testing ground for Zika Virus infections” and the disease then became “the new villain in this region, causing fear, economic losses, and most importantly, marking the lives of children and families affected by debilitating birth defects,” according to Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F. Etienne.

PAHO Commission on Equity and Health Inequalities in the Americas meets with authorities and civil society in Costa Rica

Commissioners are collecting information on root causes of health inequalities in the region. They will present their final report in 2018, with concrete recommendations to reduce or eliminate health equity gaps.

Caribbean Regulatory System recommends its first generic drugs for sale in the region
Voluntary blood donors are increasing, but the numbers are not enough to ensure sufficient blood supplies
Health facilities in the Caribbean countries to be transformed to be disaster resistant
The Caribbean advance in the adaptation of the Global Strategy for the Health of Women, Children and Adolescents
The 70th World Health Assembly closes
World No Tobacco Day 2017: Tobacco threatens development, strong control measures needed

An important characteristic of Brazil is that it is a continental country, a very large country.

Election of the Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau

Learn about the election process...

 

Zika Virus Infection

Chikungunya virus

Zero Maternal Deaths from Hemorrhage

