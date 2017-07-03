Latest News

Zika in the Americas: A Storm in the Making

When the first case of Zika virus disease was diagnosed in Brazil in May, 2015, “The Americas had the unfortunate distinction of being a testing ground for Zika Virus infections” and the disease then became “the new villain in this region, causing fear, economic losses, and most importantly, marking the lives of children and families affected by debilitating birth defects,” according to Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F. Etienne.