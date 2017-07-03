Latest News

When the first case of Zika virus disease was diagnosed in Brazil in May, 2015, “The Americas had the unfortunate distinction of being a testing ground for Zika Virus infections” and the disease then became “the new villain in this region, causing fear, economic losses, and most importantly, marking the lives of children and families affected by debilitating birth defects,” according to Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F. Etienne.Read more...
Commissioners are collecting information on root causes of health inequalities in the region. They will present their final report in 2018, with concrete recommendations to reduce or eliminate health equity gaps.Read more...
An important characteristic of Brazil is that it is a continental country, a very large country.