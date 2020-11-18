Dengue Response in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic

About the Webinar

A Call to Action! The webinar provides a forum for sharing information on effective outbreak containment strategies for dengue, and how to build sustainable response.

Objectives

Highlight the epidemiological feature and clinical severity of the current dengue situation in the Americas Share lessons learnt from Eastern Caribbean Countries and Territories currently experiencing dengue outbreaks, and the health systems resilience Strengthen the investment case for evidence-based interventions in dengue control programs, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

How to participate

Date - Wednesday 18 November 2020

Time - 11:00am - 12:30pm (Barbados time) (See time correspondence below )

Link to register - https://paho-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HmRw4JihRWCgiKpq0bT_vQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Agenda

11:00am - Welcome and Opening Remarks - Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries

- Welcome and Opening Remarks - Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries 11:05am - Dengue in the Americas, an overview of the 2019 outbreak - Ms Thais Dos Santos, PAHO Advisor Surveillance and Control of Arboviral Diseases

- Dengue in the Americas, an overview of the 2019 outbreak - Ms Thais Dos Santos, PAHO Advisor Surveillance and Control of Arboviral Diseases 11:20am - Dengue prevention and control: an integrated response - French Departments Representative, TBC

- Dengue prevention and control: an integrated response - French Departments Representative, TBC 11:35am - Country Experiences presentation: Dengue outbreak 2020 - Clinical Management, St Vincent & the Grenadines - TBC; Laboratory Diagnosis and Surveillance, Grenada - TBC; Vector Control and Health Promotion, Saint Lucia - TBC

- Country Experiences presentation: Dengue outbreak 2020 - Clinical Management, St Vincent & the Grenadines - TBC; Laboratory Diagnosis and Surveillance, Grenada - TBC; Vector Control and Health Promotion, Saint Lucia - TBC 12:15pm - Questions & Answers

- Questions & Answers 12:25pm Conclusion - Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative

Time Correspondence