Dengue Response in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic

About the Webinar
A Call to Action! The webinar provides a forum for sharing information on effective outbreak containment strategies for dengue, and how to build sustainable response.
Objectives
- Highlight the epidemiological feature and clinical severity of the current dengue situation in the Americas
- Share lessons learnt from Eastern Caribbean Countries and Territories currently experiencing dengue outbreaks, and the health systems resilience
- Strengthen the investment case for evidence-based interventions in dengue control programs, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic
How to participate
- Date - Wednesday 18 November 2020
- Time - 11:00am - 12:30pm (Barbados time) (See time correspondence below )
- Link to register - https://paho-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HmRw4JihRWCgiKpq0bT_vQ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Agenda
- 11:00am - Welcome and Opening Remarks - Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries
- 11:05am - Dengue in the Americas, an overview of the 2019 outbreak - Ms Thais Dos Santos, PAHO Advisor Surveillance and Control of Arboviral Diseases
- 11:20am - Dengue prevention and control: an integrated response - French Departments Representative, TBC
- 11:35am - Country Experiences presentation: Dengue outbreak 2020 - Clinical Management, St Vincent & the Grenadines - TBC; Laboratory Diagnosis and Surveillance, Grenada - TBC; Vector Control and Health Promotion, Saint Lucia - TBC
- 12:15pm - Questions & Answers
- 12:25pm Conclusion - Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative
Time Correspondence
- 07:00 am.– Los Angeles
- 09:00 am. – Belmopan, Guatemala City, Mexico City, Managua, San José (CR), San Salvador, Tegucigalpa
- 10:00 am. – Bogota, Havana, Lima, Kingston, Panama City, Quito, Nassau, Washington DC
- 11:00 pm. – Bridgetown, Caracas, Castries, Georgetown, Port of Spain, Santo Domingo, San Juan
- 12:00 pm. – Brasilia, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Montevideo, Paramaribo
- 04:00 pm. – Geneva