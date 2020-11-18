  1. Home
  2. Events
  3. Dengue Response in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dengue Response in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic

-
Flyer for Dengue Webinar

About the Webinar

A Call to Action!  The webinar provides a forum for sharing information on effective outbreak containment strategies for dengue, and how to build sustainable response.

Objectives

  1. Highlight the epidemiological feature and clinical severity of the current dengue situation in the Americas
  2. Share lessons learnt from Eastern Caribbean Countries and Territories currently experiencing dengue outbreaks, and the health systems resilience
  3. Strengthen the investment case for evidence-based interventions in dengue control programs, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

How to participate

      After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Agenda

  • 11:00am - Welcome and Opening Remarks - Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries
  • 11:05am - Dengue in the Americas, an overview of the 2019 outbreak - Ms Thais Dos Santos, PAHO Advisor Surveillance and Control of Arboviral Diseases
  • 11:20am - Dengue prevention and control: an integrated response - French Departments Representative, TBC
  • 11:35am - Country Experiences presentation: Dengue outbreak 2020 - Clinical Management, St Vincent & the Grenadines - TBC; Laboratory Diagnosis and Surveillance, Grenada - TBC; Vector Control and Health Promotion, Saint Lucia - TBC
  • 12:15pm - Questions & Answers
  • 12:25pm Conclusion - Dr Yitades Gebre, PAHO/WHO Representative

 

Time Correspondence

  • 07:00 am.– Los Angeles
  • 09:00 am. – Belmopan, Guatemala City, Mexico City, Managua, San José (CR), San Salvador, Tegucigalpa
  • 10:00 am. – Bogota, Havana, Lima, Kingston, Panama City, Quito, Nassau, Washington DC
  • 11:00 pm. – Bridgetown, Caracas, Castries, Georgetown, Port of Spain, Santo Domingo, San Juan
  • 12:00 pm. – Brasilia, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Montevideo, Paramaribo
  • 04:00 pm. – Geneva
Webinars
Dengue
Coronavirus infections
Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries
Dengue Prevention and Control in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries